Opinion / Analysis

Knowledge Graphs as a source of trust for LLM-powered enterprise question answering

This paper by Juan Sequeda, Dean Allemang & Bryon Jacob, is the result of two years of research and experimentation primarily focused on the relative contributions of LLMs and knowledge graphs to modern knowledge engineering practices. A really useful and forward-looking contribution. Includes link to last week’s updated PDF. (22 min)

“Our definition of trust is based on three main aspects: (1) LLMs hallucinate, therefore we need to ensure accuracy of responses, (2) LLMs have a black box nature, therefore we need to provide an explanation of where answers come from and (3) there is a risk of incorrect information being used, thus we need to ensure governance.”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1570826824000441

When did random code execution become a feature?

The largest security hole, presented as a bonus

Steve Jones on AI Agents… “There are three core times you should allow unverified code to be executed within the enterprise:

When you want to get fired

When you’ve decided that working for the company isn’t for you

When you’d really like to be personally liable for significant damages” (4 min)

https://blog.metamirror.io/when-did-random-code-execution-become-a-feature-e2b78a45ad6f

Contextual AI launches platform for building specialized RAG agents

Specialized RAG agents orchestrate retrieval and generation based on conversational context for complex knowledge tasks with structured and unstructured data.

https://contextual.ai/blog/contextual-ai-platform-generally-available/

dbt Labs acquires SDF Labs

dbt Labs will integrate SDF’s multi-dialect, dbt-native SQL comprehension capabilities into dbt to improve performance and developer experience.

https://www.getdbt.com/blog/dbt-labs-announces-sdf-labs-acquisition

Foxit launches standalone web-based AI platform

Includes AI chat assistance, document and image analysis, summarization, multilingual translation, and text enhancement for modern document management.

https://www.foxit.com

Contentstack acquires Lytics

The composable DXP adds first-party data, audience insights, content analytics and profile management to elevate brand digital experiences.

https://www.contentstack.com ■ https://www.lytics.com

