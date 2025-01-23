TransPerfect acquires H2A

TransPerfect, a provider of language and AI solutions for global business, announced the acquisition of H2A, a French company providing contact center customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

H2A provides inbound and outbound customer support, telemarketing, order processing, and technical support for industries including telecommunications, retail, finance, and public services. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and client satisfaction has enabled it to consistently improve customer engagement and streamline business operations for its clients.

Joining forces with H2A will enable TransPerfect to enhance its global business services and broaden support for clients with diverse language needs. H2A will continue to operate under its current leadership team, with General Manager Marilynn Genieyz and Operations Director Anne-Sophie Samet joining TransPerfect’s senior management team.

https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-expands-global-contact-center-and-bpo-capabilities-acquisition-h2a