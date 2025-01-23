Progress launches Progress Data Cloud Platform

Progress, a provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, announced the launch of Progress Data Cloud, a managed Data Platform as a service designed to simplify enterprise data and artificial intelligence (AI) operations in the cloud to accelerate digital transformation and AI initiatives while reducing operational complexity and IT overhead.

Progress Data Cloud enables managed hosting of feature-complete instances of Progress Semaphore and Progress MarkLogic, with plans to support additional Progress products in the future. Benefits include:

Eliminates infrastructure complexity with always-on infrastructure management, monitoring service, continuous security scanning and automated product upgrades.

Reduces IT costs and bottlenecks with predictable pricing, resource usage transparency and no egress fees.

Hardens security with an security model that is SOC 2 Type 1 compliant.

Supports GenAI demands and large-scale analytics.

For MarkLogic customers Progress Data Cloud accelerates time to production by offering managed hosting for the Progress MarkLogic Server database and the Progress MarkLogic Data Hub solution with full feature parity.

For Semaphore customers Progress Data Cloud provides a new generation cloud platform with all existing Semaphore functionality plus new features for improved performance, security, reliability, user management and SharePoint Online integration.

https://www.progress.com/data-cloud