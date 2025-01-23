TileDB now available in AWS Marketplace

TileDB, a database designed for discovery, announced its availability through AWS Marketplace. AWS customers now have access to TileDB’s omnimodal capabilities directly within AWS Marketplace, streamlining the purchase and management of TileDB within their AWS environment. This expanded accessibility ensures a more diverse range of organizations can advance research and therapeutic development.

“Frontier” data is novel, large, diverse and complex, extremely valuable. Harnessing its power is key to an organization’s ability to unlock important insights and gain competitive advantage. For example, in healthcare and life sciences, diverse multiomics data is a valuable asset that fosters innovation, providing a clear competitive advantage by dramatically shrinking time to discovery for life-saving therapies. However, existing cloud database management systems struggle to efficiently manage such vast and varied frontier data, including population genomics, single-cell analyses, bioimaging, and other large datasets.

TileDB makes it possible for organizations to catalog all their data centrally, whether common and conventional or frontier and multimodal. This omnimodal architecture not only simplifies data discovery and enables secure collaboration, but also empowers research teams to make breakthrough correlations with speed.

https://tiledb.com