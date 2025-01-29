This week we feature articles from Ethan Mollick, and Alberto Romero.
Additional reading comes from Daniel Tunkelang, Cassie Kozyrkov, Mike Masnick, and Om Malik.
News comes from Progress Software, Perplexity, TransPerfect, and TileDB.
Next issue arrives March 12.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Which AI to use now: An updated opinionated guide
Picking your general-purpose AI
Ethan Mollick’s article is unbiased, non-technical, recent (well, 2 days old), includes 7 models, a feature table, and examples. This is a valuable resource for anyone who isn’t a full-time AI expert or practitioner, or doesn’t have the time or interest to try out all the models on their own. (10 min)
https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/which-ai-to-use-now-an-updated-opinionated
7 implications of DeepSeek’s victory over American AI companies
DeepSeek burst into the AI mainstream a week ago on Monday, after DeepSeek R1 was released. Excitement and panic ensued as analysts and investors digested the potential implications. Alberto Romero published a good technical analysis, and followed up yesterday with a look at some larger market and political issues — both articles are worth reading. This free version of his post expands on 5 of the 7 implications he mentions. (14 min)
https://www.thealgorithmicbridge.com/p/7-implications-of-deepseeks-victory
More Reading
Content technology news
Progress launches Progress Data Cloud Platform
The new Progress Data Cloud platform enables managed hosting of feature-complete instances of Progress Semaphore and Progress MarkLogic.
https://www.progress.com/data-cloud
Perplexity introduces Sonar Pro API
With Perplexity’s features combined with Sonar and Sonar Pro API you can build GenAI search capabilities with real-time, web-wide research.
https://docs.perplexity.ai/guides/getting-started
TransPerfect acquires H2A
Enables TransPerfect to enhance its global business services and broaden support for clients with diverse language needs.
https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-expands-global-contact-center-and-bpo-capabilities-acquisition-h2a
TileDB now available in AWS Marketplace
Research, business and data teams can organize, structure, collaborate and analyze structured and unstructured data in one place.
https://tiledb.com
