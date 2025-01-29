Gilbane Advisor 1-29-25 — Picking a go-to AI, DeepSeek implications

Which AI to use now: An updated opinionated guide

Picking your general-purpose AI

Ethan Mollick’s article is unbiased, non-technical, recent (well, 2 days old), includes 7 models, a feature table, and examples. This is a valuable resource for anyone who isn’t a full-time AI expert or practitioner, or doesn’t have the time or interest to try out all the models on their own. (10 min)

https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/which-ai-to-use-now-an-updated-opinionated

7 implications of DeepSeek’s victory over American AI companies

DeepSeek burst into the AI mainstream a week ago on Monday, after DeepSeek R1 was released. Excitement and panic ensued as analysts and investors digested the potential implications. Alberto Romero published a good technical analysis, and followed up yesterday with a look at some larger market and political issues — both articles are worth reading. This free version of his post expands on 5 of the 7 implications he mentions. (14 min)

https://www.thealgorithmicbridge.com/p/7-implications-of-deepseeks-victory

Progress launches Progress Data Cloud Platform

The new Progress Data Cloud platform enables managed hosting of feature-complete instances of Progress Semaphore and Progress MarkLogic.

https://www.progress.com/data-cloud

Perplexity introduces Sonar Pro API

With Perplexity’s features combined with Sonar and Sonar Pro API you can build GenAI search capabilities with real-time, web-wide research.

https://docs.perplexity.ai/guides/getting-started

TransPerfect acquires H2A

Enables TransPerfect to enhance its global business services and broaden support for clients with diverse language needs.

https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-expands-global-contact-center-and-bpo-capabilities-acquisition-h2a

TileDB now available in AWS Marketplace

Research, business and data teams can organize, structure, collaborate and analyze structured and unstructured data in one place.

https://tiledb.com

