Brightcove launches AI Content Suite

Brightcove, a video engagement platform company, announced the launch of its AI Content Suite, the company’s first official general availability release following a customer pilot program in 2024. The suite introduces a range of AI-powered tools to increase the impact of video content, improve business productivity, make it an easier experience for content creators to get more from their content, and drive greater engagement across their audiences.

The Brightcove AI Content Suite includes three AI-powered capabilities – content creation, metadata optimization, and translation – which simplify video content production by automating the creation and optimization processes. Features:

Rapid, automated conversion of long-form content into engaging short-form clips, highlight reels, and theme-based chapters to maximize reach across channels

Conversion of horizontal video content into vertical formats to extend engagement with mobile viewers and across social platforms

Enhanced discoverability through auto-generated metadata (including titles, tags and descriptions), ensuring audiences find and engage with relevant content

Universal translation capabilities to dozens of languages to extend global reach and make content more accessible (coming soon).

Brightcove ensures tools in the AI Content Suite are backed by its security framework and pledges to never use customers’ content or personal data to train AI models without explicit consent.

https://www.brightcove.com/company/press/brightcove-launches-ai-content-suite-ga/