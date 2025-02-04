Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant adds generative AI features focused on contracts

Adobe announced new intelligent contract capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant to simplify working with contracts. The new generative AI features can help customers grasp complex terms and spot differences between multiple agreements so they can better understand and verify the information in these important documents faster and easier. Features include:

Contract intelligence : Acrobat AI Assistant automatically recognizes when a document is a contract—including scanned documents—and tailors the experience, generating a contract overview, surfacing key terms in a single click, quickly summarizing information and recommending questions specific to customers’ documents.

: Acrobat AI Assistant automatically recognizes when a document is a contract—including scanned documents—and tailors the experience, generating a contract overview, surfacing key terms in a single click, quickly summarizing information and recommending questions specific to customers’ documents. Straightforward explanations—verified : Acrobat AI Assistant generates summaries and responses with clear language and clickable citations, making it fast and easy to navigate to the source and verify responses.

: Acrobat AI Assistant generates summaries and responses with clear language and clickable citations, making it fast and easy to navigate to the source and verify responses. Compare and contrast : Quickly see differences between versions​, check for consistency and catch discrepancies​ across up to 10 contracts, including scanned documents.

: Quickly see differences between versions​, check for consistency and catch discrepancies​ across up to 10 contracts, including scanned documents. Secure sharing and signing: Easily review contracts with stakeholders and request e-signatures all in one app.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant supplements LLM technologies with the same artificial intelligence and machine learning models behind Liquid Mode to provide a highly accurate understanding of document structure and content, which enhances the quality and reliability of AI Assistant’s outputs.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/02/acrobat-ai-assistant-contracts