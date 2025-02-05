Databricks acquires BladeBridge to aid data warehouse migrations

Data lakehouse provider Databricks has acquired data platform modernization software provider BladeBridge for an undisclosed sum to help its new customers move from rival data warehouses, such as Teradata, Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, and Microsoft SQL Server, to its lakehouse built atop Databricks SQL.

BladeBridge will provide enterprise customers with insights into the scope of conversion, configurable code transpiling, LLM-powered conversion, and easy validation of migrated systems.

BladeBridge, which has four major products in the form of an Analyzer, a Converter, the Data Recon module, and a Studio, said it expected enterprises will save by automatically building a summary of all extract, transform, load (ETL) and database assets quickly.

The Analyzer provides a full report of the migration’s scope and complexity, while also automatically conducting query testing between the rival database and Databricks SQL to identify discrepancies for early remediation.

After conducting an analysis, the Converter starts converting the rival data warehouse into Databricks SQL by using a configuration-driven approach expected to account for differences between the data warehouse architecture and Databricks SQL.

BladeBridge has ties with system integrators, such as Accenture, Capgemini, Celebal Technologies, and Tredence.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-acquires-bladebridge-technology-and-talent