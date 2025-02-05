Docugami launches Canadian subsidiary

Docugami, experts in AI for business documents, announced today it has opened its first international subsidiary, Docugami Canada, to help scale up the company’s collaboration with the Canadian AI sector and make it easier for document-intensive businesses in Canada to leverage Docugami’s document AI technologies to revolutionize their operations.

Docugami’s patented AI Document Engineering technology enables organizations to unlock the vital data contained in their business documents, automatically transforming complex long-form documents into structured, actionable data, enabling businesses to streamline their workflows, improve accuracy and efficiency, and drive better decision-making.

Docugami’s small agentic reasoning models outperform, in 3 top industry public benchmarks, all open-source reasoning models of comparable size and virtually all GPT-4 based LLMs. Docugami’s unique approach allows businesses to create Knowledge Graphs of all the data and information contained in their business documents, then use that data to power agentic workflows to accelerate their business processes.

Docugami already serves a wide range of customers across multiple industries, including insurance, life sciences, real estate, supply chain, and professional services. The company’s technology is designed to handle virtually all types of documents, such as contracts, reports, and regulatory filings.

https://www.docugami.com