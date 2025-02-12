Gilbane Advisor 2-12-25 — Need knowledge graph?, AI agents & the web

This week we feature articles from Kurt Cagle, and Dharmesh Shah.

Additional reading comes from Sarah Gilbert, John Timmer, Mrinank Sharma, et al, and Ben Hylak, Shawn Wang, & Alessio Fanelli.

News comes from Databricks, Docugami, Adobe, and Brightcove.

Opinion / Analysis

When do you need a knowledge graph?

“Building a knowledge graph can be a significant undertaking, and consequently, it is worth taking the time to figure out if you need to make that effort in establishing one. There are a few questions you can ask when assessing this effort.” Kurt Cagle’s post will help decision-making teams get started. (5 min)

https://ontologist.substack.com/p/when-do-you-need-a-knowledge-graph

What OpenAI Operator means for AI Agents

Dharmesh Shah, who hosts a “marketplace and professional network for AI agents” (currently 784), is unsurprisingly excited about the recent announcements of OpenAI’s Operator, and Perplexity’s Assistant. He explains what “these new AI agents can (and can’t) do, why this matters, and what developers need to know about our new AI-first internet”. (5 min)

https://simple.ai/p/what-openai-operator-means-for-ai-agents

Databricks acquires BladeBridge

BladeBridge to help enterprises migrate to Databricks’ lakehouse, assess scope of conversion, configurable code transpiling, and LLM-conversion.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-acquires-bladebridge-technology-and-talent

Docugami launches Canadian subsidiary

Docugami Canada will accelerate collaboration to advance the science of document Artificial Intelligence and expand customer engagement in Canada.

https://www.docugami.com

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant adds GenAI features focused on contracts

The new features help customers grasp complex terms and spot differences between multiple agreements to understand and verify documents more easily.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/02/acrobat-ai-assistant-contracts

Brightcove launches AI Content Suite

The Brightcove AI Content Suite includes three AI-powered capabilities: content creation, metadata optimization, and language translation.

https://www.brightcove.com/company/press/brightcove-launches-ai-content-suite-ga/

