TransPerfect acquires Apostroph Group

TransPerfect, a provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired Apostroph Group, a Switzerland- and Germany-based language service provider (LSP). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Apostroph is an LSP in the DACH region, with significant market share coming from a combination of organic growth and M&A, including its 2017 merger with Germany-based Wieners+Wieners. The company’s global headquarters are in Lucerne, Switzerland, with a total of 10 offices across Switzerland and Germany. Founded in 1994, Apostroph has been headed since 2010 by CEO Philipp Meier. Apostroph will operate as a division within the TransPerfect Global Group and will continue to be led by Meier.

The addition of Apostroph expands TransPerfect’s existing footprint in the highly strategic DACH region, which includes multiple client service, production, and studio facilities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

https://www.transperfect.com