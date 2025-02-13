accessiBe updates accessFlow for native web accessibility

accessiBe, experts in web accessibility solutions, announced the launch of accessFlow 2.0, the newest addition of its AI-powered web accessibility management solutions that help developers address accessibility barriers at the code level.

Building on accessFlow 1.0, accessFlow 2.0’s newest features simplify accessibility management, from site inception to production, by identifying issues, delivering actionable insights, and implementing fixes through its integration directly into development workflows and CI/CD pipelines. Compatible with frameworks including ReactJS, Angular, and more, accessFlow 2.0 works with existing processes to ensure accessible code is deployed consistently. By embedding accessibility within the software development lifecycle (SDLC), developers can achieve lasting accessibility improvements at a native level across web projects in alignment with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and compliance with regulatory requirements

Empowering Data-Driven Decisions – The enhanced dashboard delivers clear insights into accessibility issues, trends, and priorities.

Streamlined Issue Management – The new Explore Page aggregates and categorizes accessibility issues, allowing users to prioritize and manage them by severity or WCAG rules.

Robust Ticketing Synchronization – accessFlow 2.0 integrates with major ticketing systems like Jira, Asana, and ClickUp.

Real-Time Notifications – Real-time notifications keep users updated on audit results, mentions, full audit failures, and task assignments.

https://accessibe.com