Sprinklr announces new integration with Bluesky for insights and publishing

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a new integration with Bluesky for insights and content publishing. The partnership allows Sprinklr customers to integrate Bluesky into global marketing and insights strategies.

The rapid growth and engagement levels on Bluesky led Sprinklr customers to ask Sprinklr to help them seamlessly integrate the platform into their global strategies.

Customers can now leverage the Sprinklr platform to engage audiences on Bluesky, deliver consistent content, track key metrics, and gather insights to inform brand strategies. Bluesky provides a unique level of control to users over their experiences on the platform. This approach is important and differentiating, as it leads to strong communities tailored toward shared interests. The community on Bluesky is organic and highly engaged, and if brands can create content that engages users in an authentic way, they can get a massive return. With this new API integration, Sprinklr offers customers the ability to:

Create, manage, and publish content to Bluesky through Sprinklr

Include Bluesky data in social listening dashboards and research

Track Broader analytics and insights to inform business strategy

