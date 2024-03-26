Adobe and Microsoft partner on GenAI for marketers

Adobe and Microsoft announced plans to bring Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 to help marketers overcome application and data silos and manage workflows. The integration bring marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Copilot, assisting marketers as they work in tools such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Word to develop creative briefs, create content, and manage content approvals. Initial capabilities will focus on:

Strategic insights in the flow of work : Campaign insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront, combined with Dynamics 365, the Copilot for Microsoft 365 experience helps marketers get quick insights and updates in Outlook, Teams and Word. Marketers can ask questions to get the status of a marketing project, understand campaign effectiveness, outstanding approvals, and actions to take.

Create campaign briefs, presentations, website updates and emails with relevant context: Marketers can also create imagery with Adobe Firefly generative AI and create content in Word that gets published directly to channels such as web and mobile.

