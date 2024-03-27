This week we feature articles from Kunal Sawarkar, and Steve Jones.
Additional reading comes from Avi Bar-Zeev, Cobus Greyling, Dean Allemang, and Michael Parekh.
News comes from Verndale & Yaksa, Chetu & Brightspot, RWS, and Clarifai & Deepgram.
Opinion / Analysis
Key technological trends shaping enterprise GenAI in 2024
A common theme among analysts during the recent prediction season was that 2024 would be the year GenAI applications transitioned from speculation and sandboxes to deployments in production environments. Kunal Sawarkar agrees, but has some solid advice for executive decision-makers. (8 min)
https://medium.com/towards-generative-ai/key-technological-trends-shaping-enterprise-genai-in-2024-65937a86f53c
Why increased productivity can cost more
Steve Jones also has some good, and perhaps surprising, advice for executives planning GenAI implementations…
““GenAI will drive 30% improvements in productivity”, now as a blanket statement that is wrong, but lets for a second assume that its right, and I’ll explain how mathematically I can improve the productivity of everyone in the software development lifecycle and still spend way more money delivering the same outcomes.” (4 min)
https://blog.metamirror.io/why-increased-productivity-can-cost-more-97460a314b16
More Reading
- Great non-technical explanation… What is Spatial Audio? via Avi Bar-Zeev
- A new study compares RAG & Fine-Tuning for knowledge base use-cases via Cobus Greyling
- The game, LLMs, and enterprise data… Connections and LLMs via Dean Allemang
- Convoluted indeed… AI #301: An inflection point for Microsoft via Michael Parekh
Content technology news
Verndale acquires Yaksa
Yaksa brings ecommerce expertise in digital commerce and digital experience platforms (DXP), including Optimizely, Umbraco, Orckestra Commerce.
https://www.verndale.com ■ https://www.yaksa.ca/en
Chetu partners with Brightspot
Global software developer joins content management system provider’s partner network to offer CMS solutions to businesses worldwide.
https://www.chetu.com/news/chetu-partners-with-brightspot.php■ https://www.brightspot.com
RWS launches Component Content Alliance (CCA)
Educational resources where professionals can collectively shape the future of content componentization and structured content authoring.
https://www.rws.com/about/news/2024/rws-launches-component-content-alliance/
Clarifai and Deepgram announce partnership
Clarifai developers can integrate Deepgram’s ASR technology, reducing the time required to build AI applications with speech recognition functionality.
https://www.clarifai.com/press-release/clarifai-and-deepgram-announce-strategic-partnership
