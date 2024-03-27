Gilbane Advisor 3-27-24 — GenAI product cycle, TCO focus

This week we feature articles from Kunal Sawarkar, and Steve Jones.

Additional reading comes from Avi Bar-Zeev, Cobus Greyling, Dean Allemang, and Michael Parekh.

News comes from Verndale & Yaksa, Chetu & Brightspot, RWS, and Clarifai & Deepgram.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Key technological trends shaping enterprise GenAI in 2024

A common theme among analysts during the recent prediction season was that 2024 would be the year GenAI applications transitioned from speculation and sandboxes to deployments in production environments. Kunal Sawarkar agrees, but has some solid advice for executive decision-makers. (8 min)

https://medium.com/towards-generative-ai/key-technological-trends-shaping-enterprise-genai-in-2024-65937a86f53c

Why increased productivity can cost more

Steve Jones also has some good, and perhaps surprising, advice for executives planning GenAI implementations…

““GenAI will drive 30% improvements in productivity”, now as a blanket statement that is wrong, but lets for a second assume that its right, and I’ll explain how mathematically I can improve the productivity of everyone in the software development lifecycle and still spend way more money delivering the same outcomes.” (4 min)

https://blog.metamirror.io/why-increased-productivity-can-cost-more-97460a314b16

Content technology news

Verndale acquires Yaksa

Yaksa brings ecommerce expertise in digital commerce and digital experience platforms (DXP), including Optimizely, Umbraco, Orckestra Commerce.

https://www.verndale.com ■ https://www.yaksa.ca/en

Chetu partners with Brightspot

Global software developer joins content management system provider’s partner network to offer CMS solutions to businesses worldwide.

https://www.chetu.com/news/chetu-partners-with-brightspot.php■ https://www.brightspot.com

RWS launches Component Content Alliance (CCA)

Educational resources where professionals can collectively shape the future of content componentization and structured content authoring.

https://www.rws.com/about/news/2024/rws-launches-component-content-alliance/

Clarifai and Deepgram announce partnership

Clarifai developers can integrate Deepgram’s ASR technology, reducing the time required to build AI applications with speech recognition functionality.

https://www.clarifai.com/press-release/clarifai-and-deepgram-announce-strategic-partnership

