Gilbane Advisor 10-26-22 — CMS dev, Choice Architecture, AT Protocol

This week we feature articles by Adwait Mathkari, and Ben Weintraub, Katelyn Salvatori & James Lawrie.

Additional reading from David Pierce, Daniel Waisberg, and Feifei Liu.

News comes from ApostropheCMS, Adobe, Altova, Sitecore, and TransPerfect & Hiventy Group.

If you’ve missed any of the past 61 issues you can see them here; those, as well as all earlier issues can be found here.

Opinion / Analysis

Designing a content management system backend

I will present a case study of the development of a ‘Content Management System’ backend which was developed for the website of a leading UK based journal.

Adwait Mathkari describes the CMS his development team created for one of the The Economist publications. The requirements were relatively straightforward, allowing Mathkari to be delightfully succinct (4 min).

https://medium.com/@addyvmathkari/designing-a-content-management-system-backend-f9e10f7c1c61

Effortless alerting for platforms and their tenants

How The New York Times Publishing Pipeline team is harnessing the power of defaults to make the right path the easy path for tenants of our shared platform.

This case study by the NYT Open Team explains how they were inspired by Choice Architecture to benefit both themselves and their clients. (15 min).

https://open.nytimes.com/effortless-alerting-for-platforms-and-their-tenants-8bba32c3e9ca

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

ApostropheCMS launches Document Versions tool

The Document Versions tool facilitates the use and management of multiple versions of a document with multiple editors across multiple sites.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/apostrophecms-launches-document-versions-tool/

Adobe delivers new creative, document, and marketing capabilities

Automation and collaboration features across the Adobe product portfolio help SMBs modernize workflows in creativity and productivity.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/adobe-delivers-new-creative-document-and-marketing-capabilities/

Altova announces Version 2023

The updated desktop developer tools, server software, and regulatory solutions include Dark Mode, a Schema Manager, and new ESEF XBRL tools.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/altova-announces-version-2023/

Sitecore releases new public cloud products

Sitecore Search, a search and discovery function; Content Hub One, a CMS for modeling, authoring and consumption; and Sitecore Connect for integration.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/sitecore-releases-new-public-cloud-products/

TransPerfect acquires Hiventy Group

Hiventy specializes in technical audiovisual services including post-production, localization, distribution, and film restoration.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/transperfect-acquires-hiventy-group/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | Feed | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact