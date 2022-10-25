TransPerfect debuts MediaNEXT integration for Brightcove

TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a new MediaNEXT integration is available in the Brightcove Marketplace. The solution gives users a new way to leverage TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT creative media localization management solution with Brightcove’s Video Cloud platform. MediaNEXT is TransPerfect’s specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling. MediaNEXT’s hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms.

The combination of Brightcove’s streaming technology platform and MediaNEXT’s extended media localization capabilities provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global media content with minimal effort. The integration pulls source material automatically and securely from Brightcove into MediaNEXT for translation and localization. Upon completion, audio and text tracks are routed back into Brightcove.

https://www.transperfect.com ■ https://www.brightcove.com/