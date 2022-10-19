TigerGraph to support openCypher in GSQL

TigerGraph, provider of an advanced analytics and ML platform for connected data, announced its commitment to support openCypher, a popular query language for building graph database applications. Developers can now access a limited preview translation tool to learn how openCypher support will appear in TigerGraph’s flagship graph query language, GSQL. Support for openCypher will give developers more choice to build or migrate graph applications to TigerGraph’s scalable, secure, and managed graph database platform.

The openCypher-to-GSQL translation tool is now available to the openCypher developer community to access a side-by-side comparison of openCypher queries and the equivalent GSQL queries with proposed openCypher syntax support. With this limited preview, developers are encouraged to learn how openCypher will appear in GSQL and provide feedback to guide the incremental buildout of full support features. Those who want to learn advanced GSQL can now access TigerGraph’s offerings, including its distributed computing database, in-database machine learning workbench, and graph data science library, which consists of more than 55 graph algorithms.

TigerGraph’s openCypher support aligns with support for industry standard GQL. TigerGraph serves on the ISO steering committee that is developing GQL, the new international standard query language that will be available in early 2024.

