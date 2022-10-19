Altova announces Version 2023

Altova announced the release of Version 2023 of its desktop developer tools, server software, and regulatory solutions. The version includes dark mode, as well as a modern new light mode, in the company’s products. Altova also introduces a new XML Schema Manager that provides a centralized mechanism for downloading, installing, and managing industry-standard schemas for convenient use across the product line. New features across the product line include:

New Dark and Light modes in XMLSpy and MapForce

Altova XML Schema Manager: a centralized tool for downloading and managing industry-standard DTDs and XSDs for use with all XML-enabled Altova products. This also offers a streamlined way to work with schema versions that become available outside the Altova product release schedule.

Support for additional EDI formats in MapForce: for converting and integrating EDI with other data, MapForce 2023 now supports ODETTE messages, which are used by the auto industry in Europe.

Support for additional database versions across the product line: Altova products support all major relational database types.

New Altova ESEF XBRL Add-in for Excel: this add-in allows financial professionals to prepare ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reports in valid XBRL as mandated by EU regulatory agencies, all in Excel.

