Gilbane Advisor 10-19-22 — WebAssembly, open-source indexes

This week we feature articles by Chase Roberts, and Bogdan Semenov.

Additional reading from Bagavath Subramaniam, M.G. Siegler, Daniel Tunkelang, and Diego Zavala, Christiaan Brand, Ali Naddaf, & Ken Buchanan.

News comes from AvePoint & Microsoft, MongoDB, Squarespace, Fivetran & Microsoft, and Crownpeak & ilumino.

If you’ve missed any of the past 60 issues you can see them here; those, as well as all earlier issues can be found here.

Opinion / Analysis

WebAssembly (Wasm): The future looks bright

Rather than describe the technology and its features, I will focus on why Wasm represents a technology that rights a few of the wrongs of software architecture design patterns. Said another way, Wasm resolves a handful of software development anti-patterns.

So says Chase Roberts, and Wasm is something software developers should be paying attention to. Roberts provides useful resource links, and adds his own view of WebAssembly’s value along with Amazon’s reasoning for adopting Wasm. (6 min).

https://chsrbrts.medium.com/webassembly-the-future-looks-bright-6c76a0afc621

Introducing open-source indexes: databases, headless CMSs and static site generators

Daily-updated indexes for open-source databases, headless content management systems and static site generators. Based on active contributors and other metrics.

Bogdan Semenov describes this useful resource for anyone evaluating open source solutions. (7 min).

https://medium.com/runacapital/introducing-real-time-open-source-indexes-databases-headless-cmss-and-static-site-generators-5b53cbf87188

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

AvePoint partners with Microsoft to launch Microsoft Syntex

Microsoft Syntex cloud computing and artificial intelligence transform how content is created, processed, and discovered in Microsoft 365.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/avepoint-partners-with-microsoft-to-launch-microsoft-syntex/

MongoDB announces pay-as-you-go offering on Azure

Developers can access a free trial along with streamlined billing and procurement experience using Azure accounts to pay for Atlas usage.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/mongodb-announces-pay-as-you-go-offering-on-azure/

Fivetran adds support for Microsoft’s Intelligent Data Platform

Fivetran supports the Intelligent Data Platform by integrating with Azure Synapse and providing high-quality data movement across the ecosystem.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/fivetran-adds-support-for-microsofts-intelligent-data-platform/

Squarespace announces Refresh

with 100+ new product capabilities and features to monetize an audience, build a brand, and manage a business with monetization and design.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/squarespace-announces-refresh/

Crownpeak acquires ilumino

Expanding Crownpeak’s automated accessibility technology with ilumino’s subject matter expertise in digital accessibility and usability.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/crownpeak-acquires-ilumino/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | Feed | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact