Squarespace announces Refresh

Squarespace announced Squarespace Refresh with 100+ new product capabilities and features. Highlights of what is available and coming soon to monetize an audience, build a brand, and manage a business include:

Video monetization: New updates include asset protection tools, in-player video paywalls, and the ability to manage subscriptions with a new digital product composer and inventory panel.

Custom Merch: Through a partnership with Printful, Squarespace has created a seamless experience to start selling products. Custom Merch powers production, shipping and fulfillment.

Commerce releases: New features including product reviews, display related items in customer carts, and pay-as-you-go checkout options help increase sales.

Fluid Engine: A drag-and-drop editor that gives entrepreneurs complete control over their content.

Unfold: Video-first, all-in-one platform to create trend-setting content for social media in minutes.

Updated Website Design Tools: like new scrolling blocks, text highlights, text scaling, and button styles.

Run your business from your phone: Take your business with you wherever you go with the updated Squarespace App.

Asset library: A central hub for creators to share assets. Upload images and videos to your library from your phone or desktop and use them across Squarespace.

https://www.squarespace.com/refresh/2022