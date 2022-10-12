AvePoint partners with Microsoft to launch Microsoft Syntex

AvePoint announced it is one of the featured partners for the launch of Microsoft Syntex, which uses advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to transform how content is created, processed and discovered in Microsoft 365. Microsoft Syntex is adding new capabilities to use advanced AI and machine teaching to amplify human expertise, automate content processing and transform content into knowledge.

Backup and Restore: Microsoft Syntex now offers the ability to backup and restore SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, and OneDrive. When combined with AvePoint’s data protection solutions for Microsoft 365, organizations can have a backup solution that enables them to own their service level agreements, protect data, and maintain flexibility in where data is stored.

Information Management: Enables organizations to archive entire site collections within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, allowing organizations to index the content for eDiscovery and compliance. When combined with AvePoint’s information lifecycle management solution across Microsoft 365, this enhancement provides organizations with control of their records from creation and classification to retention and disposal in a single platform.

Content Management: Microsoft Syntex gives IT administrators visibility into sharing links and sensitive files in SharePoint sites, with the ability to then initiate reviews by those responsible.

