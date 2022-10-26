Acquia announces updates Acquia Code Studio

Acquia announced major updates to Acquia Code Studio, a full stack Drupal development platform. A part of Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Acquia Code Studio provides developers with the tools to plan, build, review, test, deploy, and measure Drupal applications. New updates integrate Code Studio with the Acquia Cloud Platform UI, reducing effort during the procurement and configuration processes.

Developers can now manage their Code Studio seats from the platform in a User Management screen, assign Acquia account users to their Code Studio seats, grant and set roles for their users, and un-assign and reassign seats. Developers can automatically provision Code Studio projects from the platform UI, and see links on their Acquia Cloud environments to the corresponding branch in Code Studio. Features include:

AutoDevOps: Automatically build, test, and deploy Drupal applications with Acquia Code Studio managed continuous integration pipelines.

Automatically build, test, and deploy Drupal applications with Acquia Code Studio managed continuous integration pipelines. Automatic Updates: Automatically updates Composer packages, replaces deprecated custom code, and submits those changes for users to review in a Merge Request with a dedicated review environment.

Automatically updates Composer packages, replaces deprecated custom code, and submits those changes for users to review in a Merge Request with a dedicated review environment. Powered by GitLab: In partnership with GitLab, Acquia hosts and manages a version of GitLab that is customized for Drupal and Acquia developers on the company’s next-generation infrastructure.

