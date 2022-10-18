TransPerfect acquires Hiventy Group

TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that it has acquired France-based media house Hiventy Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hiventy specializes in technical audiovisual services including post-production, localization, distribution, and film restoration. The company is based in Paris and serves a multinational client base through its global locations, which include Warsaw, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Casablanca, Nairobi, and Lagos.

Technical audiovisual services has been an important growth market for TransPerfect, and this acquisition brings its total owned-and-operated footprint to over 90 recording rooms and eight theatrical rooms worldwide, expanding capacity for post-production, subtitling, dubbing, and audio description services, as well as strengthening its content distribution and restoration offerings.

https://www.transperfect.com ■ https://www.hiventy.com