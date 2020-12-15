ReadSpeaker and SoundHound partner

ReadSpeaker, an independent digital voice partner for global businesses, announced it has partnered with SoundHound, Inc., provider of voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies to include ReadSpeaker’s text-to-speech (TTS) technology on the Houndify Voice AI platform. Developers using Houndify will have the ability to add ReadSpeaker’s hyper-personalized and lifelike voices to their custom voice assistants. This capability is critical as personalized text-to-speech voices allow brands to be in complete control over every aspect of their conversational UI. Houndify is an independent voice AI platform that provides a full stack of tools and technologies needed for brands to create custom voice assistants with speed and accuracy. By leveraging their proprietary Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies, Houndify enables voice assistants to understand even the most complex and compound queries using natural language understanding.

https://www.readspeaker.com, https://www.houndify.com/

