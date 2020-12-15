ReadSpeaker, an independent digital voice partner for global businesses, announced it has partnered with SoundHound, Inc., provider of voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies to include ReadSpeaker’s text-to-speech (TTS) technology on the Houndify Voice AI platform. Developers using Houndify will have the ability to add ReadSpeaker’s hyper-personalized and lifelike voices to their custom voice assistants. This capability is critical as personalized text-to-speech voices allow brands to be in complete control over every aspect of their conversational UI. Houndify is an independent voice AI platform that provides a full stack of tools and technologies needed for brands to create custom voice assistants with speed and accuracy. By leveraging their proprietary Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies, Houndify enables voice assistants to understand even the most complex and compound queries using natural language understanding.
