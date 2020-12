Triton Digital expands multilingual capabilities of Omny Studio

Triton Digita announced they have expanded the multilingual capabilities of the Omny Studio podcast management platform to six languages. In addition to English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, the platform is now available in German and Italian. In addition to a multilingual CMS, the Omny Studio platform also supports the translation of embed players that match users’ browser language, which includes both German and Italian.

https://www.tritondigital.com, https://omnystudio.com/learn