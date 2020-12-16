Preservica announces Preservica Starter

Preservica announced Preservica Starter, a new set of free (forever) and low-cost (from $199 per month) digital preservation solutions, making it easy and affordable for institutions of all sizes to preserve, curate and share digital content online in minutes. Starter edition combines Preservica’s active digital preservation technology with a new intuitive user interface to make it easy for archivists and records managers to quickly build a digital archive to showcase to colleagues, stakeholders and the public, safe in the knowledge that all the vital steps to keep content safe and usable over decades are automatically taken care of. The free solution is hosted in the cloud with 5GB of secure AWS storage, with no software downloads required. All stored data is resilient and includes duplicate copies to ensure integrity and accessibility. Preservica Starter solutions are the result of collaboration between the archives and records management community and Preservica, with dozens of participants from academic, public sector and culture and heritage institutions contributing to its design and testing using real digital collections.

