Liferay to provide digital experiences IBM Cloud for Financial Services

Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, announced it will join the IBM Cloud for Financial Services ecosystem and intends to onboard its flagship Liferay Digital Experience solution to the platform. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help institutions safely migrate their sensitive operations to the cloud and take advantage of cloud-native technologies from IBM’s independent software vendor (ISV) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) partners. Liferay DXP will provide financial institutions with a single platform on which to develop omnichannel experiences for their customers, partners, and employees. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help address financial services institutions requirements for their regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency. IBM’s ecosystem of partners fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift.

https://www.liferay.com

