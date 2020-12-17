Panopto adds collaboration features for rapid knowledge sharing

Panopto, a video management system provider for enterprise and higher education, announced new features that make it easy for users to discover and share knowledge through on-demand videos and meeting recordings. Creators now have new ways to increase visibility of their videos, and viewers have easy ways to follow creators and topics of interest to them. The new features include:

Tags. Content creators and administrators can now apply tags to videos and manage the set of tags available on their site. From the library and the viewer interfaces, users can see the tags applied to each video and find other tagged videos with a single click.

Sharing moments in a video. Viewers can share a link to a specific point in a video from the viewer interface. As long as the sharing recipient has permission to view the video, they will be taken to the exact moment in the video that was shared. This feature is especially useful for employees and students collaborating on projects or sharing moments from recorded meetings.

Subscriptions. Viewers can now subscribe to secure videos from specific creators, tags, and folders, surfacing the content that is most important to them right on their homepage.

