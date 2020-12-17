Cloudflare announces Cloudflare Pages

Cloudflare, Inc. announced the release of Cloudflare Pages, a new website development platform. Cloudflare Pages is JAMstack-compatible and offers security, scalability, pricing, and performance. Cloudflare Pages provides developers a simpler, faster, and more collaborative way to build websites for free. Performance on the web has always been a battle against the speed of light—accessing a site from London that is served from Seattle, WA means every single asset request has to travel over seven thousand miles. Cloudflare Pages helps with the web performance battle, building entire sites directly onto the edge of the Internet, and closer to the end-users. With Cloudflare Pages, developers can focus on building brilliant websites rather than spending time on integrating disparate systems. Pages integrates seamlessly with GitHub to simplify the development process, to collect and integrate feedback from multiple stakeholders, and to deploy those changes quickly to the edge.

https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-pages/, https://pages.cloudflare.com

