Cloudflare announces Cloudflare One

Cloudflare, Inc. released Cloudflare One, a comprehensive, cloud-based network-as-a-service solution for your workforce. Now businesses can protect their workforce in a flexible and scalable way, without compromising security as distributed teams work from multiple devices and personal networks.

Companies have traditionally used a castle-and-moat approach to security, creating a barrier between the enterprise network and external threats. Now that applications have moved to the cloud, and more employees have moved outside of the office, that model is broken. Today’s new landscape calls for a Zero Trust approach, where organizations do not automatically trust any requests to corporate data or resources, and instead, verify every attempt to connect to corporate systems before allowing them access.

Cloudflare One gives businesses multiple on-ramps to the public Internet from offices, to data centers, to employees in-the-field, and connects traffic to Cloudflare’s comprehensive Zero Trust solution. This unified solution enables fast and safe connections to workplace applications, allows teams to use an app without exposing it to the public Internet, makes personal devices safe for business use, and works in any environment with any cloud provider.

Cloudflare One provides a unified set of tools for a Zero Trust solution, giving organizations a one-stop-shop to do things like:

Secure every connection: Remote employees can get the same protection they’d expect from a corporate firewall no matter where they are working from.

Remote employees can get the same protection they’d expect from a corporate firewall no matter where they are working from. Protect against Zero-Day attacks: Cloudflare’s remote browser isolation technology creates a gap between a user’s browser and endpoint, protecting devices and networks from exploits and attacks.

Cloudflare’s remote browser isolation technology creates a gap between a user’s browser and endpoint, protecting devices and networks from exploits and attacks. Integrate with the security solutions you’re using: Cloudflare connects with identity platforms like Okta, Onelogin, and Ping Identity, and endpoint protection platforms like CrowdStrike, VMware Carbon Black, Tanium, and SentinelOne to verify identity and assess device health before granting access to applications.

Cloudflare connects with identity platforms like Okta, Onelogin, and Ping Identity, and endpoint protection platforms like CrowdStrike, VMware Carbon Black, Tanium, and SentinelOne to verify identity and assess device health before granting access to applications. Monitor and manage your network with a single pane of glass: With Cloudflare’s firewall features, businesses get a comprehensive view of all data flows globally, across data centers, branch offices, clouds, and endpoints and can mitigate intrusions and threats across the entire network.

https://blog.cloudflare.com/introducing-cloudflare-one/