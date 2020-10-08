Infosys to acquire Blue Acorn iCi

Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, focused on digital customer experience, commerce and analytics. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi serves global brands across industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services, Manufacturing and Technology. Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition deepens Infosys’ capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

