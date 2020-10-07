MarkLogic to be acquired by Vector Capital

Vector Capital, a private equity firm, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MarkLogic Corporation, a provider of enterprise data integration and data management solutions. MarkLogic’s technology simplifies the integration of enterprise data across silos to provide. MarkLogic Data Hub Service is a managed cloud data platform that is able to assemble raw data, index it in real time for semantic search, and provide the ability to securely run operational and analytical applications. Over 2,500 customers including government agencies, financial services firms, insurance companies, manufacturing businesses, media companies, healthcare providers, and others utilize MarkLogic as a solution to simplify data integration. The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

https://www.marklogic.com, https://www.vectorcapital.com