Cloudflare partners with the Internet Archive to keep the Web always online

Cloudflare, Inc. announced that it has partnered with the Internet Archive, a nonprofit digital library that runs a digital archive of the World Wide Web called the Wayback Machine. By partnering with the Internet Archive, Cloudflare is strengthening its Always Online solution that makes sites available when their origin servers are down and keeps the Internet functioning for users globally.

Launched in 2010, Always Online is like insurance for websites. It caches a static version of websites, so, if for any reason, your web host or service provider goes down, it will kick in to keep your site online. Without it, a website risks reputation damage, a decreased user experience and even a drop in search ranking if the website’s origin goes offline, experiences a timeout, or otherwise breaks. Now, Cloudflare’s Always Online service will fetch the most recently archived version of a site from the Internet Archive, an additional safeguard, if one cannot be found in the local cache. To do this, the Internet Archive uses the same crawling infrastructure that has allowed its Wayback Machine to archive over 465 billion web pages to date. The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine has been archiving the public web since 1996 and to date, has preserved and made available more than 468 billion web pages and more than 45 petabytes of information. Cloudflare customers can upgrade to the new Always Online service with one click in the Cloudflare dashboard. This will allow the Wayback Machine to crawl and archive its website at regular intervals.

https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflares-always-online-and-the-internet-archive-team-up-to-fight-origin-errors/, http://blog.archive.org/2020/09/17/internet-archive-partners-with-cloudflare-to-help-make-the-web-more-useful-and-reliable/