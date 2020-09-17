Cloudera introduces analytic experiences for Cloudera Data Platform

Cloudera announced enterprise data cloud services on Cloudera Data Platform (CDP): CDP Data Engineering; CDP Operational Database; and CDP Data Visualization. The new services are analytic experiences designed specifically for data specialists and include workflow automation, job prioritization, and performance tuning to help data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists. Data lifecycle integration is what enables data engineers, data analysts and data scientists to work on the same data securely and efficiently. CDP helps to improve individual data specialist productivity and data teams work better together through its hybrid data architecture that integrates analytic experiences across the data lifecycle and across public and private clouds.

CDP Data Engineering

CDP Data Engineering is an Apache Spark service on Kubernetes and includes productivity enhancing capabilities:

Visual GUI-based monitoring, troubleshooting and performance tuning for faster debugging and problem resolution

Native Apache Airflow and robust APIs for orchestrating and automating job scheduling and delivering complex data pipelines anywhere

Resource isolation and centralized GUI-based job management

CDP data lifecycle integration and SDX security and governance

CDP Operational Database

As businesses continue to generate large volumes of structured and unstructured data, developers are tasked with building applications that democratize data access, enable actions in real-time and are integral to business operations and revenue generation. CDP Operational Database is a high-performance NoSQL database service that provides scale and performance for business critical operational applications, offering:

Evolutionary schema support to leverage data and allow changes to underlying data models without having to make changes to the application

Auto-scaling based on the workload utilization of the cluster to optimize infrastructure utilization and cost

Multi-modal client access with NoSQL key-value using HBase APIs and relational SQL with JDBC, making CDP Operational Database accessible to developers who are used to building applications that use MySQL, Postgres, etc.

CDP data lifecycle integration and SDX security and governance

CDP Data Visualization

Business users need the ability to discover and curate their own visualizations from data and predictive models in a self-service manner. CDP Data Visualization simplifies the curation of rich, visual dashboards, reports and charts to provide agile analytical insight in the language of business:

Technical teams can share analysis and machine learning models using drag and drop custom interactive applications.

Business teams and decision makers can consume data insights to make more well-informed business decisions.

All teams benefit from fast data exploration using AI-powered natural language search and visual recommendations.