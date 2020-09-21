SYSTRAN language AI now available for RelativityOne

SYSTRAN announced that both their on-premise and SaaS-based Machine translation of text and audio files are now available for RelativityOne. The new cloud compatible connectors augment its current portfolio of on-premise Relativity connectors to scale and translate globalized data to make e-Discovery translation more efficient. By extending this functionality, Relativity customers can benefit from the performance, security, scalability and flexibility that the cloud offers. Now, RelativityOne customers have the flexibility to buy language technology by the character, month, year or as a perpetual license making it easier for them to align their needs with the right solution.

https://www.systransoft.com/translation-products/