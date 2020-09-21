Everteam Global Services merges with Intalio

Everteam Global Services, the content services provider and software vendor based in France, merged with Intalio and its Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS). The resulting union bearing the name of Intalio accelerates the international development of both companies and enables them to strengthen their presence in key sectors, especially in the highly competitive SME market in Europe, Central Asia, and North America. At the heart of this expansion is a dedicated team of engineers and board members led by current group CEO Mr. Antoine Hraoui and specializing in a wide variety of essential industries such as healthcare, education, finance, construction, and more. With the combined talent and expertise of this workforce, Intalio will continue to offer solutions in the ever-evolving domain of Digital Transformation around the world.

Intalio has many offerings and a comprehensive list of services that extend beyond advanced content management to include process automation and data governance. Their micro-services architecture includes a content-centric application building solution that focuses on business workflow to improve productivity and efficiency. Intalio plans to continuously strengthen its positioning and investments in Big Data and Analytics while integrating them with Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our R&D team leverages Machine Learning, Automatic Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Cognitive Services to collect, store, and analyze unstructured data in order to transform it into valuable content.

https://www.intalio.com