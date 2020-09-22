Wedia launches Wedia Content Picker

Enterprise SaaS solutions provider Wedia launched the Wedia Content Picker, a universal connector for its Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution. Customers can now access media from their DAM directly from within modern workplace solutions. In our omnichannel environment, brands need to constantly create, update and personalize content for their prospects and customers. A DAM solution helps them find and share marketing and brand assets with the various stakeholders involved in the creation of this content. The Wedia Content Picker connects customers’ DAMs with their app ecosystem to accelerate productivity and drive more value from their digital assets. The connector integrates the Wedia DAM with everyday marketing tools: Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Creative Suite, CMS and Social Media Management Systems etc. Collaborators within an organization can now quickly access approved assets regardless of the application they are working in.

https://www.wedia-group.com/digital-asset-management/