Legality Software launches One Step Workspace

Legality Software, a subsidiary of Matters in Motion, announced the launch of One Step Workspace which simplifies NetDocuments workspace creation and management for both non-administrator legal professionals and NetDocuments administrators. Also, Legality is now officially a NetDocuments ISV (Independent Software Vendor) partner and One Step Workspace is listed on the NetDocuments App Directory, furthering the collaboration between the two companies. NetDocuments workspaces are tools for legal professionals at both law firms and corporate legal departments, helping them to efficiently organize and collaborate on documents. Delivering an easy-to-use online interface, One Step Workspace (OSW) allows any user to create a new workspace in seconds, even non-administrators like attorneys and legal staff. OSW simplifies the workspace creation process for NetDocuments administrators by integrating with NetDocuments to accelerate workspace generation and automate complex workspace setup. OSW identifies and assigns numeric key values, automatically selecting the next incremental number in sequence so the user doesn’t have to identify it manually.

https://legalitysoftware.com, https://www.netdocuments.com/en-us/