MathWorks introduces Release 2020b of MATLAB and Simulink

MathWorks introduced Release 2020b of the MATLAB and Simulink product families. New capabilities in MATLAB simplify working with graphics and apps, and Simulink updates focus on expanded access and speed, including the launch of Simulink Online for access through web browsers. R2020b also introduces new products that build on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, speed up autonomous systems development, and accelerate creation of 3D scenes for automated driving simulation. More details are available in the Release 2020b video.

Among the hundreds of new and updated features, MATLAB adds new bubble and swarm charts, the ability to diff and merge App Designer apps with the MATLAB Comparison Tool, and customizable figure icons and components to MATLAB apps. Also, in addition to Simulink Online to view, edit, and simulate Simulink models through web browsers, R2020b adds the ability to generate code up to 2X faster for referenced model hierarchies in Simulink and includes new automerge functionality that helps automate continuous integration workflows.

