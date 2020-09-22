ThoughtSpot launches ThoughtSpot Cloud for access to cloud data warehouses

ThoughtSpot announced the release of ThoughtSpot Cloud, a fully-managed SaaS offering providing business users with the flexibility to glean instant insights from data in the cloud with search & AI-driven analytics. With ThoughtSpot Cloud, employees can access data across all of their cloud data in a matter of minutes, helping these organizations maximize their investments in cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake. Additional features include:

Personalized onboarding: Specific onboarding flows by role tailor the experience for users, accelerating their time to value.

Specific onboarding flows by role tailor the experience for users, accelerating their time to value. Search assist: Digital assistant that provides a step by step guide for first time users to aid in their initial search.

Digital assistant that provides a step by step guide for first time users to aid in their initial search. Prebuilt SpotApps: Reusable low-code templates to make getting insights from a particular application, like Salesforce, simple and scalable.

Reusable low-code templates to make getting insights from a particular application, like Salesforce, simple and scalable. In-database benefits: Run queries directly in both high-performance, zero-management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake.

Run queries directly in both high-performance, zero-management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake. Pricing: Pay only for the data consumed and analyzed, not for the number of users.

https://www.thoughtspot.com/cloud