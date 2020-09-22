ThoughtSpot announced the release of ThoughtSpot Cloud, a fully-managed SaaS offering providing business users with the flexibility to glean instant insights from data in the cloud with search & AI-driven analytics. With ThoughtSpot Cloud, employees can access data across all of their cloud data in a matter of minutes, helping these organizations maximize their investments in cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake. Additional features include:
- Personalized onboarding: Specific onboarding flows by role tailor the experience for users, accelerating their time to value.
- Search assist: Digital assistant that provides a step by step guide for first time users to aid in their initial search.
- Prebuilt SpotApps: Reusable low-code templates to make getting insights from a particular application, like Salesforce, simple and scalable.
- In-database benefits: Run queries directly in both high-performance, zero-management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake.
- Pricing: Pay only for the data consumed and analyzed, not for the number of users.
https://www.thoughtspot.com/cloud