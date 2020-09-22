HubSpot launches new features and updates at INBOUND 2020

HubSpot introduced new features and updates to help businesses meet the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis and seize new opportunities in the post-pandemic world. The additions include an enterprise sales CRM, a scalable contacts pricing model, expanded personalization functionality, and more — giving companies greater ability to unify their marketing, sales, and service efforts and build a delightful customer experience. Today’s announcements include:

Sales Hub Enterprise — an enterprise sales CRM with custom objects, advanced permissions, and sophisticated reporting, as well as enhanced sales acceleration tools and configure-price-quote functionality.

— an enterprise sales CRM with custom objects, advanced permissions, and sophisticated reporting, as well as enhanced sales acceleration tools and configure-price-quote functionality. Scalable pricing — a new pricing model that enables companies to only pay for the contacts they actively market to.

— a new pricing model that enables companies to only pay for the contacts they actively market to. Upgrades to Marketing Hub , including advanced personalization tools, a new report builder, and custom objects.

, including advanced personalization tools, a new report builder, and custom objects. Service Hub enhancements , such as logged-in visitor identification, help desk automation, and team management functionality, in addition to a multi-language knowledge base.

, such as logged-in visitor identification, help desk automation, and team management functionality, in addition to a multi-language knowledge base. Improvements to the HubSpot ecosystem, including a redesigned Solutions Directory and new remote work integrations in the App Marketplace.

To learn more about the product announcements HubSpot made at INBOUND, please visit:

https://www.hubspot.com/new