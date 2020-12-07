Cloudflare releases Data Localization Suite

Cloudflare, Inc. released Data Localization Suite to give businesses across the globe tools to address their data locality, privacy, and compliance needs. With Data Localization Suite, businesses can use Cloudflare’s global cloud network to control where their data goes and who has access to it, no matter what countries they operate in, their industry, or their specific data protection obligations. The suite provides businesses of all sizes:

Control over where their data is inspected: Companies can choose the location of the data centers where their traffic is inspected, and can use Cloudflare’s Geo Key Manager to choose where private keys are held, and Edge Log Delivery to send their logs anywhere.

Companies can choose the location of the data centers where their traffic is inspected, and can use Cloudflare’s Geo Key Manager to choose where private keys are held, and Edge Log Delivery to send their logs anywhere. A way to build and deploy serverless code with regional control: Cloudflare is expanding Workers, its serverless platform, with Jurisdiction Tags for Durable Objects.

Cloudflare is expanding Workers, its serverless platform, with Jurisdiction Tags for Durable Objects. Alignment with global and European security certifications: Cloudflare meets standards for security and privacy, including ISO 27001/27002, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II.

Cloudflare meets standards for security and privacy, including ISO 27001/27002, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II. Default encryption: Cloudflare’s work developing the Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) protocol standard will help protect the privacy of Internet traffic metadata.

https://blog.cloudflare.com/introducing-the-cloudflare-data-localization-suite/

Related articles: