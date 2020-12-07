Sitecore announces Sitecore Experience Edge

Sitecore announced Sitecore Experience Edge, a new SaaS-based platform for headless content delivery that helps marketers and developers create flexible digital experiences, and enables options for JAMstack architecture across Sitecore XM and Content Hub. The first release, available early 2021, will be the headless content delivery capability of Sitecore Experience Edge, giving brands the ability to publish content to whatever device or channel they want, from watches and phones to tablets and voice-controlled devices. Sitecore Experience Edge helps marketers to deploy their content without adding architectural complexity, and with options for pre-rendering of experiences. Sitecore Experience Edge will initially be available through:

Sitecore Experience Edge for Sitecore Content Hub will enable brands to publish content to a scalable delivery platform, exposing graphQL APIs to deliver headless content on demand to any channel. It will also enable marketers to manage content while developers simultaneously build the presentation and will also allow for modeling, planning and collaboration to manage content lifecycle stages.

Sitecore Experience Edge for Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) allows customers on XM to leverage a delivery platform for static publishing of Sitecore JSS sites and runtime content delivery for headless sites. It will enable marketers to control presentation and experience composition.

