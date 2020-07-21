Sitecore released version 3.4 of Sitecore Content Hub

Sitecore released version 3.4 of Sitecore Content Hub with new capabilities to help brands accelerate digital transformations. Sitecore Content Hub version 3.4 offers enhanced Digital Asset Management (DAM) capability with artificial intelligence (AI) and video capabilities, and improves workflows and ease of use with extended integration to third-party solutions.

To help brands manage their video content more effectively, Content Hub version 3.4 also includes the ability to automatically generate metadata as well as transcripts for video using AI analysis from Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services. In addition, video management capabilities now include support for time- and range-based annotation, cropping and subtitles, giving marketers more automated capabilities to make their videos more consumable by different audiences.

Workflow includes smarter navigation, mass-edit templates, and on-the-fly tagging. Marketing Resource Management and Content Marketing Platform (MRM and CMP) integration lets DAM users manage both workflows of content items and timeline-based project management workflows from a single location. Content Hub 3.4 also improves workflow for DAM users who use Adobe Creative Cloud. With a DAM search panel, users can upload, check in, and check out assets from InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator. They can preview work-in-progress within InDesign documents directly in the DAM without packaging, and package finished assets directly into the DAM from InDesign.

Enhanced Web to Print capabilities with tight integration to CHILI publisher are now available to simplify and automate graphic production across digital and print publishing.

Sitecore has also released a Javascript SDK, making Content Hub more extensible with accelerated and minimized development and integration efforts for third-party solutions.