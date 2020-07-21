CoreMedia partners with commercetools

CoreMedia announced a partnership with commercetools. This partnership integrates CoreMedia’s CMS with commercetools’ headless commerce platform to enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to collaboratively create, preview, and optimize digital brand experiences across all channels. CoreMedia Content Cloud is a DXP and content management solution that combines a headless content repository with a Web-based UI. CoreMedia’s integration with commercetools is based on an API layer called the CoreMedia Commerce Hub. This integration includes the editorial interface (the CoreMedia Studio) with preview capabilities and content delivery components, the Content Application Engine (CAE) for server-side rendering, and the CoreMedia Headless Server for client-side rendering. The integration includes:

Headless CMS: Augment existing store pages and create hybrid pages that combine rich media and branded content with product information and transactional capabilities.

Advanced DAM: Manage master files and renditions; out-of-the-box support for shoppable videos, shoppable image maps, editable text on images, slide shows, and 360 spinners. Edit images and deliver optimized renditions of image assets based on delivery channel and asset use.

User Interface: browser-based access with no required plug-ins featuring drag-and-drop support; import date from common external sources, including Word or plain text; Edit content in any language.

Real-Time Previews: Visualize the online shopping experience on any device, for any customer segment, across the entire customer journey.

Personalization and Dynamic Content: Content created and managed in CoreMedia can be combined with real-time product information, social activity, and contextual data to create personalized stories around any product or collection.

Global Publishing: Support multi-brand, multi-region, and multi-language scenarios; compare languages for efficient localization; integrated translation management.

Additional information on the CoreMedia commercetools integration can be found at:

https://www.coremedia.com/en/with/commercetools