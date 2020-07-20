TransPerfect releases updated component content management system

TransPerfect announced the release of the newest version of its GlobalLink Vasont Inspire Component Content Management System (CCMS). The new build runs on a .NET Core platform, which has improved overall performance. According to the company improvements in several key areas contributed to the jump in overall performance. Import and export times are reduced by 60%. Publishing process timelines are cut in half. Translation-packaging operations are 75% to 90% faster. When combined, the upgraded .NET Core back end cuts the time it takes companies to get their content to customers by 50%. In addition, users in compliance, marketing, and technology departments experience greater responsiveness even as their content management needs increase. To address challenges created by growing file sizes and content volumes, TransPerfect’s development team decided to refactor and optimize the GlobalLink CCMS back end software around .NET Core.

https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfects-globallink-vasont-inspire-ccms-releases-new-net-core-build-and-surpasses-i