Zype Video CMS now on Google Cloud Marketplace

Zype announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud customers now have access to Zype’s OTT Video Platform of integrated products for building enterprise and media & entertainment ecosystems; products include Video CMS, Video CRM, Encoding, Playout, Content Delivery, and Video Connectors. Google Cloud customers can now:

Engage Zype Connectors to build marketplace-ready OTT apps across all major platforms

Access Zype Playout to program, schedule, and deliver VOD to Live Linear HLS or RTMP to vMVPD and FAST platforms

Configure Zype CRM to manage flexible monetization models across video marketplaces, with support for SVOD, TVOD, and AVOD

Leverage analytics dashboards for insight across revenue and engagement

Organizations that want to try Zype can take advantage of the On Demand Plan that enables users to deploy on-demand transcoding with no commitment.

https://www.zype.com