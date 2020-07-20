Kentico announced two product divisions and new managing director of Kontent

Kentico Software has two products that have just recently undergone rebranding—Kontent, a headless CMS, and Xperience, a digital experience platform. Together with the rebrand and visual facelift of each product, two respective divisions were created, each with its own strategy and executive team, that will continue to cooperate closely. Kentico also announced the promotion of a new Managing Director, Bart Omlo, who joined the company in 2015. Petr Palas, the founder and sole owner of Kentico has announced heading to a strategic level and devoting himself fully to his role of the CEO.

