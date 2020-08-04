Sitecore updates experience and commerce platforms

Sitecore announced Sitecore Experience Platform (XP) 10 and Sitecore Experience Commerce (XC) 10. XP 10 is a digital experience platform to create efficiencies for both marketing and IT departments by delivering full container support for rapid deployment and efficient team and solution onboarding; while XC 10 provides a foundation for commerce teams with new product bundling and promotion capabilities. Sitecore Experience Platform 10 is available starting today. Sitecore Experience Commerce 10 will be available mid-August.

Sitecore Experience Platform 10

With full container support, XP 10 smooths deployment flows between environments through consistency, isolation and reproducibility. XP 10 makes collecting, analyzing and acting on enhanced customer data faster for marketers, providing deeper insights for audience segmentation to strengthen personalization capabilities across channels and grow customer loyalty. With the ability to filter analytics reports by audience segment, marketers can quickly see what content is driving engagement across different segments in order to identify personalization opportunities. Other XP 10 updates include:

Enhanced data capabilities, coupled with ability to extend targeting with auto-personalization.

Horizon editing interface providing in-context insights across multilingual and multisite experiences.

Updated connector functionality to send current visitor Experience Database (xDB) information to SalesforceMarketing Cloud in real-time.

Sitecore Experience Commerce 10

XC 10 provides more tools for brands to drive higher average order value and revenue with dynamic product bundling and new promotion capabilities. For example, using the new product bundling capability, brands can sell related and complementary products and services together at one price, driving higher order value. XC 10 includes broad support for Docker, Containers, and Kubernetes so XC 10 can be deployed and maintained quickly.

https://www.sitecore.com/whats-new